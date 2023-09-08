India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Asia Cup to have reserve day if rain suspends play on September 10, confirms ACC

The Asian Cricket Council made an announcement on Friday, revealing that a reserve day has been allocated for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, originally slated for Sunday (September 10). This decision was prompted by weather forecasts indicating the likelihood of rain on Sunday, with the anticipation that adverse weather conditions might hinder the completion of a full match on the originally scheduled day.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, in blue, shakes hands with his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam before Asia Cup 2023 match(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A reserve day has been incorporated for the Super11 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India vs Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo,” a statement from the ACC read.

“If adverse weather suspends play during the India vs Pakistan game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended. In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day.”

Interestingly, the blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals is the only Super 4 game to have a reserve day. Despite the looming rain forecasts in Colombo for the upcoming week, ESPNCricinfo reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – the official hosts of the tournament – had initially supported the plan to relocate the Colombo matches to Hambantota. However, the ACC later communicated that the matches would proceed as originally scheduled in Colombo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PCB then expressed their dissatisfaction by sending a letter to ACC president Jay Shah, highlighting concerns regarding the decision-making process but eventually agreed to the call.

Rain to play spoilsport again?

The previous clash between India and Pakistan was marred by rain in Kandy, as only an innings' play was possible before the match was abandoned. India had scored 266 but couldn't return to bowl due to persistent rain.

Furthermore, there remains a threat of rain affecting the India-Pakistan match scheduled for Sunday, with precipitation predicted to have up to a 90% chance of occurrence.

Should the weather improve, the Indian team management would be aiming at the bowlers getting crucial time on the field against a formidable opposition; India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the Nepal fixture due to the birth of his child, could potentially make his return to the playing XI for the blockbuster clash in Colombo as well. Eyes will also be on batter KL Rahul, who arrived at Sri Lanka earlier this week and also took part in net sessions ahead of India's Super 4 campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON