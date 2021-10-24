India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: 'MS Dhoni as mentor will help team, Rohit will perform will' - Dinesh Lad

India are set to face off against Pakistan in a high-octane match on Sunday in the T20 World Cup. The two teams will meet for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, as bilateral series between India and Pakistan no longer take place due to the political tensions between the two countries.

Ahead of the exciting contest, Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur's coach Dinesh Lad believes that MS Dhoni, who is with the India squad at the T20 World Cup as mentor, will be a big factor in the tournament. Lad also said that he expects Rohit to play a big role in the match.

T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan - LIVE!

"We have high expectations from our team. Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, I hope these two have a good match and they put in a good performance which helps the team to win the game. Players would not be under pressure, it is sports and these things are part and parcel. Playing for the country is a big thing. In T20, you cannot predict the outcomes of a game, but the way our team is performing, I think our team has a good chance of lifting the Cup," Lad told news agency ANI.

"MS Dhoni has been a tremendous captain, he has achieved everything so he will have a big role as a mentor and it will help the team. Our players played in the IPL in Dubai so they will be used to the conditions. I am sure that Rohit will perform well, I would want that Rohit gives a good performance and he gives a perfect gift to Virat Kohli," he added.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.

(With news agency ANI)