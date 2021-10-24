India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer leaves fans puzzled; uses IPL references for his India Playing XI

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is known for his humour and wit on his official Twitter profile, and he stayed true to his reputation as he named his Indian playing XI for the game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In the past, Jaffer has often asked fans to decode his players or playing XI through memes and witty clues. Ahead of the Pakistan clash, Jaffer joined the bandwagon as he used references from the Indian Premier League to name his XI, leaving fans to decipher his players.

Taking to his official Twitter profile, Jaffer wrote, “This is my team for tomorrow. What's yours?” as he put logos of the IPL teams instead of player names in every position.

Here is Wasim Jaffer's actual playing XI against Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), KL Rahul (Punjab Kings), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians), Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings), Shardul Thakur (Chennai Super Kings), Mohammed Shami (Punjab Kings), Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians), Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Earlier, Team India captain Virat Kohli kept his silence about the side’s playing XI but insisted that India have a balanced squad for the World Cup.

“We have spoken about our combinations but I am not going to reveal it right now. We have put in place a very balanced team that we feel covers all bases properly. We are pretty confident in terms of execution as well. Guys have been playing a lot of T20 cricket in the IPL and everyone is playing well and that's a positive thing for the team," said Kohli in the pre-match press conference.

However, Kohli hinted that Hardik Pandya might be playing at number 6, adding that he is getting readied to bowl “at least two overs” at some stage in the tournament.

"Hardik is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl at least two overs at a certain stage in this tournament. We have other options to chip in for an over or two. We're not bothered about that. What he brings at that No.6 spot is something you cannot create overnight," said Kohli.