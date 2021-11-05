IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When & where to watch India vs Scotland Super 12 game Live on TV & Online

India vs Scotland live streaming: With an emphatic 66-run win over Afghanistan, India have managed to find a keep themselves in contention for a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup 2021. But things can change swiftly for Virat Kohli & co. if they are unable to go past Scotland in their next Super 12, Group 2 game which takes place on Friday. Scotland gave a tough fight to New Zealand in their previous game, showcasing their improvement. With eyes on Net Run Rate, India will be under pressure to pick up win by a big margin, which can open up the gateway for Scotland to cause an upset.

Let’s have a look at the details of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12 game:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12, Group 2 match taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12, Group 2 match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Also Read | India Predicted XI vs Scotland: Chakravarthy vs Chahar as Kohli mulls three spinners to annihilate Scotland

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12, Group 2 game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12, Group 2 game begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (November 5th). Toss will take place at 9:00 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12, Group 2 game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12, Group 2 game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12, Group 2 game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Super 12, Group 2 game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup match between IND vs SCO here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/t20-world-cup.

