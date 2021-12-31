‘An attack that can pick 20 wickets anywhere in the world’: Tendulkar, Ganguly hail Team India's heroics at Centurion

Virat Kohli's unit scripted history on Thursday as he led India to their maiden Test win at Centurion. As India chase for their first-ever Test series win on South African soil, Kohli and co kicked-off their campaign on a strong note and went to secure a resounding 113 runs win in the opening encounter.

Moments after India's win, Kohli's unit was showered with praises from the game's legend as Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and other ex-India cricketers took to Twitter to laud the team's achievement.

Here are a few reactions:

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

Great victory for Team India ..not surprised by the result at all...will be a hard team to beat this series..South africa will have to play out of their skins to do that ..enjoy the new year @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 30, 2021

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord's and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021

Dream 2021 for Team India in Test Cricket. Gabba, Lord's , Oval, Centurion and who can forget the amazing fight to draw at Sydney. Wishing a happy and even better 2022 for #TeamIndia — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2021

Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021

The contest at Centurion saw KL Rahul flourishing with the bat yet again in an overseas Test, as he scored a ton to lay the perfect foundation for the bowlers to build on. Meanwhile with the ball it was Mohammed Shami, who completed a five-wicket haul and also joined the 200 Test wickets club.

After India's emphatic win, the team currently are in the fourth position with 54 points on the World Test Championship points table.

India will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on South Africa in the second Test starting from January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

