India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA look to frustrate IND with more gritty partnerships in Guwahati
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: The visitors reached 247/6 at Stumps on Day 1, with Senuran Muthuswamy (25*) and Kyle Verreynne (1*) set to resume batting in the first session on Day 2 in Guwahati on Sunday.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: A finely balanced and even first day in Guwahati means honours are fairly even as we head to the second day of the second India vs South Africa Test match in Guwahati. India might have their noses just ahead after taking 6 wickets thanks to the spinners wiping through the Proteas middle order and ensuring no top order batter got set enough for a big score....Read More
South Africa are 247/6 overnight, but with Kyle Verreynne just having arrived at the crease and India have the second new ball, the idea will be to quickly run through the bottom half of South Africa’s batting order. Mohammed Siraj already struck to remove Tony de Zorzi late on Day 1, which will give India plenty of confidence to take more new ball wickets.
India vs South Africa gameplan for Day 2
South Africa’s ambition will be to push the score to 300 if not beyond, but they don’t have too much batting left to get there. Senuran Muthusamy has look settled and confident after being brought into the team, while Verreynne will look to score quickly. Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen can also bat, and means India have a long batting unit to deal with.
India and their rookie captain Rishabh Pant will be wary of leaking too many runs to the tail, with that having hurt them in the first Test in Kolkata. However, with the focus on the batting being heavier, there will be more on the shoulders of the top order. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal need runs after the twin ducks in last week’s run chase, while Sai Sudharsan has been given a bonus chance and will know he has to make it count.
With Shubman Gill injured, there will be pressure on the middle order to be stable and capable of playing out Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj with the older ball. The addition of Nitish Kumar Reddy makes it a touch more balanced, but it is still a lefty-heavy batting unit which will need to be careful.
The emphasis will be on India to translate this advantage and turn it into a commanding position, but the team will have a very recent example from down under about how teams can throw it away from a position of strength.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: What did Stubbs say after missing out on his fifty?
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Kuldeep removed Stubbs on Day 1, for 49 off 112 balls. Speaking after Stumps on Day 1, Stubbs said, "I think a bit disappointing in the end there. I think all of us in the top six got in and no one’s really made that big one. I actually think I prefer batting at 3 than anywhere else. It (pitch) played quite nicely, but I think they bowled quite well. It was quite hard to score. But it wasn’t free-flowing. You felt comfortable, but the scoreboard wasn’t going anywhere. So I thought they bowled quite well."
"Every time he (Kuldeep) has come on, he’s sort of gone a bit slow with the first ball, and I managed to work his first ball of the spell. And if anything, it just beat me with the drift. I can’t believe Kuldeep got me out. Yeah (about playing Kuldeep in the nets for Delhi Capitals) and KL caught it. That makes your life that much more difficult. I think first-innings runs are going to be big. Hopefully Scholesy (Verreynne) and Sen (Muthusamy) can extend for as long as possible tomorrow and we can bat for as long as possible. And then bowl as best we can. I think that’ll be the game plan. Just extend the first innings for as long as we can. Hopefully the guys who come in now don’t give it away and get 40s, and someone can get 100," he added.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA post 247/6 on Day 1
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: On Day 1, South Africa reached 247/6 in 81.5 overs, and had gritty partnerships. Tristan Stubbs top-scored with a knock of 49 runs off 112 balls. For India's bowling department, Kuldeep struck thrice.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and welcome everyone!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati. Day 1 was a tightly-fought contest, where both teams battled hard for supremacy. It is still level between both teams, and Day 2 will be a crucial one in this match.