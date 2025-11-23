India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: SA look to frustrate IND with more gritty partnerships in Guwahati

Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: A finely balanced and even first day in Guwahati means honours are fairly even as we head to the second day of the second India vs South Africa Test match in Guwahati. India might have their noses just ahead after taking 6 wickets thanks to the spinners wiping through the Proteas middle order and ensuring no top order batter got set enough for a big score. South Africa are 247/6 overnight, but with Kyle Verreynne just having arrived at the crease and India have the second new ball, the idea will be to quickly run through the bottom half of South Africa’s batting order. Mohammed Siraj already struck to remove Tony de Zorzi late on Day 1, which will give India plenty of confidence to take more new ball wickets. India vs South Africa gameplan for Day 2 South Africa’s ambition will be to push the score to 300 if not beyond, but they don’t have too much batting left to get there. Senuran Muthusamy has look settled and confident after being brought into the team, while Verreynne will look to score quickly. Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen can also bat, and means India have a long batting unit to deal with. India and their rookie captain Rishabh Pant will be wary of leaking too many runs to the tail, with that having hurt them in the first Test in Kolkata. However, with the focus on the batting being heavier, there will be more on the shoulders of the top order. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal need runs after the twin ducks in last week’s run chase, while Sai Sudharsan has been given a bonus chance and will know he has to make it count. With Shubman Gill injured, there will be pressure on the middle order to be stable and capable of playing out Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj with the older ball. The addition of Nitish Kumar Reddy makes it a touch more balanced, but it is still a lefty-heavy batting unit which will need to be careful. The emphasis will be on India to translate this advantage and turn it into a commanding position, but the team will have a very recent example from down under about how teams can throw it away from a position of strength. ...Read More

