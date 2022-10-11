India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SA live on Tv and online

India and South Africa are into the series decider as they face off in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. Earlier, Proteas had won the first match by nine runs. The men in blue bounced back in the second ODI with a seven-wicket win to level the series 1-1. In the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and other senior cricketers, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. pulled out strong performances against a full strength South African side.

With a sensational performance in the series, bowler Mohammad Siraj is making a strong case for his selection into the T20 World Cup squad, as Team India look to replace injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Standby player for the World Cup, Shreyas Iyer has also shown great promise as he brought up his second ODI ton in the second match on Sunday.

Dhawan and Co. would look to conclude the series on a high with a win on Tuesday. Dhawan has himself struggled for runs and would look to give Team India a good start alongside opener Shubman Gill. The middle order looks solid with Ishan Kishan, Iyer and Sanju Samson in good touch. While Kishan and Iyer were heroic with big runs in the second ODI, Samson has been consistent with the bat having scored 86 runs and 30 runs and is yet to get out in the series.

Among the bowlers, Shardul Thakur is bowling well and getting breakthroughs while spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also looking good. Team India are likely to stick with Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar as their bowling options. The one big worry however is Avesh Khan who has gone wicketless in the two matches. Dhawan might consider handing a debut to Mukesh Kumar in place of Avesh in the final ODI.

On the other side, South Africa will need to showcase a spirited performance to get the better of a resurgent Indian side. Some of the players from this Proteas squad will be playing in the T20 World Cup too and they would look to gain confidence with a win, ahead of the marquee tournament.

Here are the live streaming details for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI:-

When will India vs South Africa third and final ODI be played?

India vs South Africa third and final ODI will be played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Where will India vs South Africa third and final ODI be played?

India vs South Africa third and final ODI will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

What time will India vs South Africa third and final ODI start?

India vs South Africa third and final ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa third and final ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs South Africa third and final ODI in India?

The match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

