India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online Streaming

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:07 IST

Virat Kohli’s familiar exuberance and pep talks drowned the chatter around Rishabh Pant as India prepared to play South Africa in the third T20 International on Sunday, seeking a 2-0 series verdict. The comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway.

The opener in Dharamsala was a washout. Against a fairly new-look South African side that seems to lack the resources required to counter the home team’s firepower, India will surely fancy their chances of an encore, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Embattled wicketkeeper-batsman Pant could not deliver in the last match and as he continues to struggle with the bat, he remains under scrutiny.

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I taking place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (September 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

