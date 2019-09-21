India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Statistical preview: Here’s why Virat Kohli is South Africa’s biggest threat in Bengaluru

cricket

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:11 IST

Virat Kohli showed why he is India’s best batsman in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mohali earlier this week. The Indian skipper smashed an unbeaten 72 to take his side to a seven-wicket win to help his side take 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series. As the two teams head off to Bengaluru for the final encounter in the series on Sunday, Kohli will once again be the key for the men in blue. After all, Bengaluru is his den.

Also Read: Afridi names 4 best batsmen of world cricket, only 1 Indian makes the cut

Kohli, who is also the captain of Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, has a tremendous record in the shortest format in the stadium. Out of his overall, 8,547 runs in T20 cricket, he has scored 32.21 per cent of runs (2,753) in the city, which is also the highest runs scored by any batsman in a single venue in T20s.

Most runs by a player on a single ground in T20s. ( HT Photo )

Three out of his five hundreds in T20 cricket have also been in the same ground - 113 vs Kings XI Punjab, 109 vs Gujrat Lions and 108* vs Rising Pune Supergiants, all in IPL 2016.

Virat Kohli’s top 5 grounds in T20s. ( HT Photo )

The last time Kohli played at this venue in T20Is, he smashed an unbeaten 72* in 38 balls against Australia, earlier this year in February.

Quinton holds key for Proteas

For Proteas, Quinton de Kock will hold the key as he enjoys a good record against India, and in the same venue, having played for RCB before. The South Africa skipper has the best batting strike rate in India and also has the best ball per boundary ratio in the country. Three out of his five best T20I scores have come in India, including two of his three fifties in the format.

Quinton de Kock’s T20I batting summary. ( HT Photo )

De Kock played for RCB in 2018. Out of his four centuries in T20 cricket, two have come in at the same venue.

Quinton de Kock’s high scores in T20s in India. ( HT Photo )

India continued their winning run in T20Is as they defeated South Africa in the 2nd T20I in Mohali. The skipper Virat Kohli led his side from the front as he hammered an unbeaten 72 to help the men in blue chase down the easy total of 150 in 19 overs on a good batting track. Shikhar Dhawan played a supporting role with the bat, scoring 40 in 31 balls, before he was dismissed with David Miller pulling one of the best catches ever seen in cricket.

Also read: ‘Dhoni not in my team,’ Gavaskar names his ‘top-choice’ keeper for T20 WC

India took 1-0 lead in the match with the third and final T20I set to take place on Saturday. The Proteas will hope to pull off a win to level the series, but might face a tough task considering the form in which India are in at the moment.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 16:10 IST