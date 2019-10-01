e-paper
India vs South Africa: Rohit’s impressive record at home to Proteas’ prolific display in Asia, a look at all the stats ahead of 1st Test

All eyes will be hooked on Rohit Sharma, who is set to make his maiden appearance as a Test opener for India. So before the Test series begins on Wednesday, let’s look at all the statistics between the two sides.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Cheteshwar Pujara,with head coach Ravi Shastri in the nets during a training session in Visakhapatnam.
India will look to maintain their lead in the World Test Championships when they face South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. Virat Kohli and Co will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the series as he has stress fracture in his lower back. Faf du Plessis makes a comeback for the Proteas side after missing the T20I series against India.

However all eyes will be hooked on Rohit Sharma, who is set to make his maiden appearance as a Test opener for India. So before the Test series begins on Wednesday, let’s look at all the statistics between the two sides:-

READ | Hardik Pandya to leave for UK on Wednesday to treat back

1. South Africa are prolific when they visit India. They have the best win rate (31.25 %) of a visiting team in India with minimum 10 Tests.

2. While most of the Indian pacers prefer to bowl in away conditions, Umesh Yadav has a totally opposite record. Umesh is one of the 7 pacers to take 50 or more wickets in India in Tests. He averages 22.62 in home Tests since 2017 — almost 66% better than his average(34.45) before 2017.

3. South African pacer Vernon Philander averages 21.64 in Tests, which is the among the best in Tests with 200 or more wickets (for a fast bowler).

4. Rohit has a brilliant record at home in Tests. Rohit averages 85.44 in India with 769 runs from 9 Tests. Rohit is also on a streak of 5 consecutive innings with fifty plus scores in India. However, Rohit averages only 12.41 against South Africa in 6 Tests.

5. Quinton de Kock has never played a Test match in India.

6. South Africa last won a Test match in India in 2010.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:44 IST

'Divisive politics won't work': Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
'Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye': Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India's largest 'charkha' made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
