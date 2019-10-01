India vs South Africa: Rohit’s impressive record at home to Proteas’ prolific display in Asia, a look at all the stats ahead of 1st Test

cricket

India will look to maintain their lead in the World Test Championships when they face South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. Virat Kohli and Co will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the series as he has stress fracture in his lower back. Faf du Plessis makes a comeback for the Proteas side after missing the T20I series against India.

However all eyes will be hooked on Rohit Sharma, who is set to make his maiden appearance as a Test opener for India. So before the Test series begins on Wednesday, let’s look at all the statistics between the two sides:-

1. South Africa are prolific when they visit India. They have the best win rate (31.25 %) of a visiting team in India with minimum 10 Tests.

2. While most of the Indian pacers prefer to bowl in away conditions, Umesh Yadav has a totally opposite record. Umesh is one of the 7 pacers to take 50 or more wickets in India in Tests. He averages 22.62 in home Tests since 2017 — almost 66% better than his average(34.45) before 2017.

3. South African pacer Vernon Philander averages 21.64 in Tests, which is the among the best in Tests with 200 or more wickets (for a fast bowler).

4. Rohit has a brilliant record at home in Tests. Rohit averages 85.44 in India with 769 runs from 9 Tests. Rohit is also on a streak of 5 consecutive innings with fifty plus scores in India. However, Rohit averages only 12.41 against South Africa in 6 Tests.

5. Quinton de Kock has never played a Test match in India.

6. South Africa last won a Test match in India in 2010.

