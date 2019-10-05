India vs South Africa Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Rohit nears fifty, India’s lead grows

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: The umpires have called for lunch on Day 4 with India t 33 for 1. Rohit Sharma is batting on 25 off 33 balls and Cheteshwar Pujara on 2 off 20 deliveries. India lead by 106 runs with two sessions to play. The pitch has shown signs of wear and tear and a ball keeping low and turning out of the rough every now and then. India would still keep their hopes high of a victory. Exciting couple of sessions coming up

Earlier, Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed seven wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 431. Ashwin, who bagged his 27th five-wicket haul on Friday, took the remaining two wickets to wrap up the innings in the morning session in Visakhapatnam.

Follow India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4:

12:38 hrs IST Rohit takes Piedt on SIX! FOUR! Rohit Sharma has once again decided that he won’t let Piedt settle into a rhythm. He uses his feet to deposti the ball ten rows back to collect his third six of the innings and then paddles it through the vacant short fine leg area for a boundary. Fifty up for India





12:30 hrs IST Dane Piedt starts well ‘It’s a different Dane Piedt in the second innings,” says Harsha Bhogle in the commentary box and he is right. The off-spinner has bowled two superb overs. Unlike, in the first innings, he is looking to draw the batsman forward and his lengths have been excellent too. Rohit, on the other hand, is looking to be positive, he tore Piedt apart in the first innings but things might just turn out different this time around. Exciting contest!





12:15 hrs IST Early intent from Rohit Where did that come from? Rohit Sharma charges down the track to Vernon Philander on the first over after lunch. It was good length delivery on off, Rohit looked to clear the long off fence but did not time it well enough. The fielder from mid off ran after it to take the catch but it fell well ahead of him. Two runs to India and Rohit.





12:10 hrs IST Play resumes after lunch Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have a job to do. They need to keep the scoreboard moving to keep the pressure on South Africa, it’s easier said than done though on a track which is showing signs of wear tear.





11:31 hrs IST Lunch at Day 4 The umpires have called for lunch on Day 4 with India t 35 for 1. Rohit Sharma is batting on 25 off 33 balls and Cheteshwar Pujara on 2 off 20 deliveries. India lead by 106 runs with two sessions to play. The pitch has shown signs of wear and tear and a ball keeping low and turning out of the rough every now and then. India would still keep their hopes high of a victory. Exciting couple of sessions coming up.





11:22 hrs IST Another six from Rohit SIX| A half tracker from Maharaj and Rohit doesn’t need a second invitation. He rocks back onto the backfoot and pulls hit over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six, his second of the innings already. India’s lead crosses a hundred with that six.





11:10 hrs IST Maharaj gets Mayank OUT! What a ripper from Maharaj! Flight, turn, bounce everything right about that ball and it also gets the outside edge of Mayank Agarwal’s bat. South Africa have removed the double centurion of the match for 7. India lose their first wicket for 21. Cheteshwar Pujara comes in to bat at No. 3





11:02 hrs IST Rohit shows intent SIX! Brilliant from Rohit Sharma. He Slog sweeps this one with ease! Floated outside off by Maharaj, Rohit gets down on one knee and just slogs it over the square leg fence for a maximum. No fielder there so a safe shot as well.





10:58 hrs IST First runs for Agarwal Mayank Agarwal is finally off the mark with a drive through deep point. It took him 20 deliveries. But India won’t mind as long as he is out there. He has ability to make up for a slow start when he gets settled.





10:50 hrs IST India and Rohit off the mark FOUR! Rohit Sharma is away with a boundary and so are India. What a beautiful shot from Rohit. Maharaj bowls this one shorter and outside off, Rohit rocks back onto the back foot and pulls this through mid-wicket for a boundary.





10:40 hrs IST India 2nd innings The Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma will look to repeat their first innings effort and give India a good start in the 2nd innings. The objective will be to score as quickly as possible and give South Africa a challenging target.





10:25 hrs IST South Africa bowled out for 431 OUT! LBW! India have finally got the last wicket and South Africa have been bowled out for 431. Good review from India! Saha was against taking the review but Ashwin convinces the skipper to take it and it turns out to be a good one! Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Rabada looks to defend but gets hit on the front pad. Not out says the umpire. India take the review after some thought. The replays roll in and it clearly shows that there was no bat on it. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it is three reds as it is hitting leg stump. Ashwin gets his seventh. India have taken a lead of 71 runs





10:20 hrs IST Rabada on the charge Back to back boundaries for Kagiso Rabada. This is good stuff from South Africa and it has started to get more and more frustrating for India. Some good calculative risk taken by Rabada. On both occasions, he took aerial rout and succeeded.





10:15 hrs IST Rabada survives NOT OUT! ! Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Rabada looks to defend it off the back foot but gets hit on the pads. The Indian players appeal for an LBW but nothing from the umpire. Ashwin convinces Kohli to go for the review. The replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows no bat. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it is umpire’s call as it was clipping the top off leg stump. India do not lose the review





10:10 hrs IST Change of ends Change of ends for Ashwin. So just the one over for Ishant Sharma, now it will be spin from both ends. The trusted hands of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have a job to do. They have to pick the last South African wicket as quickly as possible.





10:00 hrs IST Bowling change Ishant Sharma comes into the attack. Virat Kohli is desperate to get the final wicket now, you can almost sense the anxiousness in the Indian captain.





9:52 hrs IST Ashwin gets his 6th OUT! Ashwin strikes! Excellent captaincy from Kohli! He put the fielder there right for that shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Maharaj comes down the track and tries to loft it over the long on fielder for a maximum but does not time it well. Mayank Agarwal settles under it at long on and takes a simple catch. Sixth wicket for Ashwin. The deficit is now 106 runs.





9:45 hrs IST India start well Mohammed Shami and Ashwin have been brilliant this morning. Shami, who appeared to be in some discomfort yesterday, has been on the mark right from ball 1. He has run in and kept the batsmen honest.





9:30 hrs IST The players make their way in Right then the players have made their way out into the centre. India would look wrap up the South Africa innings as quickly as possible and get a lead of over a 100 runs, which will help them when they a set a target.





9:20 hrs IST Ashwin on verge of record R Ashwin needs only 3 wickets to equal Muralitharan’s world record for being the fastest to 350 Test wicket. He doesn’t have a chance to do it this innings as South Africa only have 2 wickets remaining but he sure can do it in the second innings.





