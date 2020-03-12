India vs South Africa live score first ODI: Rain gets heavier in Dharamsala, toss delayed further

cricket

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:35 IST

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: The toss of the IND vs SA 1st ODI has been delayed due to wet outfield at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The next inspection was set to place in 1:15 pm IST but rain arrived minutes before it to delay the toss further. India take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series starting on Thursday. India are coming on the back of a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand and the Virat Kohli-led side will look to turn things around against Quinton de Kock’s South Africa.

India vs South Africa live score 1st ODI at Dharamsala

13:33 hrs: Rain gets heavier! This is not good news at all. It is pouring down now at Dharamsala and the groundstaff are running here and there to bring in more covers. The floodlights have switched on.

13:30 hrs: The last encounter! We might be hated for this piece of information but the last match in Dharamsala was a washout and any guesses who were the two teams? It was India and South Africa, the only difference that time was that it was a T20I. Well, we really hope history doesn’t repeat itself this time around.

13:26 hrs: Hardik Pandya is set to make a comeback for India, that is if the rain allows play in the first ODI. The all-rounder has been away from international cricket for close to six months. But he is up and running now. He was seen going about his business even an hour earlier.

13:21 hrs: The umbrellas are out! Even as we spoke about the stands being empty, about a few hundred have trickled in and they are making a lot of noise, more in anticipation than in anything else. Meanwhile, more covers are being brought in, not a good news.

13:12 hrs: Rain returns! Just minutes before the inspection, the rain has returned in Dharamsala and it has turned very dark. More covers have been brought in. Doesn’t look like we’re gonna have the inspection any time soon.

13:08 hrs: Empty stands! The fear has just into a reality. There were reports of more than 40% tickets going unsold and so far that has turned out to be true and in fact, the majority of the 60% too seems to have decided to give the first India vs South Africa ODI at Dharamsala a miss. The stands are largely even as we near scheduled start of play.

13:04 hrs: Dharamsala weather report - There are chances of rain around 2 pm and again in the evening between 4 and 5 pm. So we can expect a stop and start game between India and South Africa today.

12:58 hrs: Pitch report! ‘This is a typical Indian pitch, the batsmen will enjoy themselves. Nothing much in it for the new-ball bowlers, the finger spinners will not enjoy this surface as much as the wrist spinners, it looks very dry and it’s a bat-first pitch,’ reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik, in their pitch report.

12:52 hrs: Shouldn’t be a long delay! There was rain on Wednesday evening and night, which has made it difficult for the groundstaff to make the outfield ready on time but thankfully there has been no rain this morning. The players are out there and so are the umpires. We shouldn’t be away from live action for long.

12:48 hrs: Toss delayed due to wet outfield! Inspection to take place at 1:15 pm.

Update - Toss has been delayed in Dharamsala. Next inspection at 1.15 PM IST.



Stay tuned for updates on #INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020

12:42 hrs: The Men Blue had arrived at the HPCA Stadium a little while ago.

#TeamIndia is here in Dharamsala for the 1st ODI against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/sha71FsmZ9 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020

12:40 hrs: Rain threat! Coronavirus is not the only concerns for the HPCA authorities, according to Dharamsala’s weather forecast, there is more than 60% chances of rain around 3 pm today. The toss is expected to tkae place at 1 pm with the first ball taking place at 1:30.

12:35 hrs: Coronavirus threat! The COVID-19 has hit sporting tournaments across the globe with NBA cancelling the league and some matches of LA Liga and Champions League being played behind closed doors. The ripples have been felt in Dharamsala too as ticket sales remained one of the lowest in recent times.

12:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs SA 1st ODI at the picturesque HPCA stadiun in Dharamsala.