India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI: Toss delayed by half an hour, rainy Lucknow weather casts cloud over match
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Toss has been delayed by half an hour. Follow live score and updates of IND vs SA 1st ODI from Lucknow here.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: The BCCI has said that rain has caused the toss for the first ODI to be delayed by half an hour. It will now take place at 1.30pm and the start of the match is scheduled for 2pm. All the stand-by players for the T20 World Cup, playing in the South Africa ODI series will aim to use the three games to make a case for themselves for the main squad, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan said on Wednesday. With Jasprit Bumrah already ruled out, the series could be a shot-out between Deepak Chahar, who is in the stand-by list and Mohammed Siraj, who could make that list in the event that Mohammed Shami fails to become match-fit before October 15.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 06, 2022 12:04 PM IST
IND vs SA Live: South Africa's full squad
Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks
Oct 06, 2022 11:55 AM IST
IND vs SA 1st ODI Live: India's full squad
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi
Oct 06, 2022 11:44 AM IST
IND vs SA Live: What to look forward to
Well, first of all there will be some cricket to look forward to. But let's go beyond that, this series features all of those players who are considered as standby to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. They will all be in action over the course of these next three matches and that should make for some interesting viewing.
Oct 06, 2022 11:39 AM IST
IND vs SA 1st ODI live score: The Lucknow weather
It is grim pickings judging by what the met department says. There is set to be rains in different parts of Lucknow and that could mean multiple delays.
Oct 06, 2022 11:29 AM IST
India vs South Africa 1st ODI live score: Hello and welcome!
We have a rain delay even before the match has started in Lucknow and the whole affair has been pushed back by half an hour. This is what the BCCI has said about it: “Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour. The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST. Play begins at 2:00 PM IST.”