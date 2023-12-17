India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Time for ODI reboot as KL Rahul and Co. meet Proteas in series opener

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Not a lot will change about India's style of playing the traditional limited-overs format in South Africa. With KL Rahul returning as captain, India are moving on from the World Cup heartbreak with its multi-format tour to South Africa. After Suryakumar Yadav ...Read More guided Rohit Sharma-less Team India to a series-levelling win in the shortest format, Rahul will hope to register India's first series win in the One Day International (ODI) format against the hosts. The ODI series opener will be contested at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. India might delay the return of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in its playing XI while finisher Rinku Singh is tipped to make his ODI debut against South Africa.

India will continue to miss the services of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the white-ball series. The visitors are also without pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Pace ace Bumrah and Siraj will feature in the Test series while veteran Shami is ruled out of the entire South Africa tour. Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will spearhead the fast-bowling attack of the Men In Blue.

India also have experienced spinners at its disposal for the ODIs. The spin attack is headlined by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. When India last played against the Proteas, the hosts registered a comfortable series win in ODIs. South Africa have emerged as 2-0 and 3-0 winners in the 2013-14 and 2021-22 series against the Asian giants. Can India bounce back in South Africa under Rahul's leadership?