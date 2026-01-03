India vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and co. asked to bat first in series opener
India Vs South Africa U19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 captain Muhammed Bulbulia chose to field after winning the toss at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, putting Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s India side in to bat first in the opening match of the series.
- 8 Mins agoSouth Africa U19 Playing XI
- 11 Mins agoIndia Playing XI
- 24 Mins agoSA elect to bowl first!
- 44 Mins agoIndia crumble under pressure in Asia Cup final!
- 54 Mins agoMhatre, Vihaan to miss SA ODIs!
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoIndia vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi to lead!
India Vs South Africa U19 Live Score: After setting fireworks with his bat in 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has now been tasked with leading the Indian U19 team in the three-match Youth ODI series against South Africa. The series is of great significance considering it is being played just days before the commencement of the U19 World Cup, where India would be chasing a record-extending sixth title. However, the series against Proteas Colts won't be that easy, considering India are without Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, as they are both nursing wrist injuries. ...Read More
The Indian U19 team is coming into the series following a setback against Pakistan, where they lost the Asia Cup final at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. The encounter was really charged up as players from both teams went at each other. However, 2026 brings a string of new possibilities, and it will be interesting to see whether the tag of captain adds more responsibility to the game of 14-year-old Suryavanshi or not.
The first ODI between India and South Africa Colts will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India; however, the live stream will indeed be available on JioHotstar. The action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
Squads:
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (captain), Aaron George (vice-captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.
South Africa: Muhammad Bulbulia (captain), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk.
South Africa U19 Playing XI
South Africa U19 Playing XI - Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(w/c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Ntando Soni, JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka
India Playing XI
India Playing XI - Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Aaron George, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Mohamed Enaan
SA elect to bowl first!
South Africa Under-19 skipper Muhammed Bulbulia wins the toss and elects to bowl first at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
IND to begin their WC campaign vs USA
India will begin their campaign against the USA on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue and New Zealand on January 24.
India crumble under pressure in Asia Cup final!
India suffered a dramatic collapse in the U-19 Asia Cup final, bowled out for 156 while chasing a daunting 348 as Pakistan cruised to a 191-run victory. Despite a flying start, India's top order crumbled under sustained pace pressure. Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed early promise but fell cheaply, triggering a slide from which India never recovered. The final exposed India's batting frailties, with the team unable to handle Pakistan's fast bowling on the biggest stage.
Mhatre, Vihaan to miss SA ODIs!
India's U-19 preparations have taken a hit ahead of the World Cup, with Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra set to miss the three-match ODI series in South Africa due to wrist injuries, ruling them out of the team's crucial build-up assignment.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi to lead!
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is all set for his maiden tryst with captaincy as he gears up to lead India U19 in the absence of Ayush Mhatre, who is battling a wrist injury. All eyes on how Suryavanshi performs. Can't wait for the action to begin!
Hello and welcome!
