India vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and co. asked to bat first in series opener

India Vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi looks to set the stage on fire.

India Vs South Africa U19 Live Score: After setting fireworks with his bat in 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has now been tasked with leading the Indian U19 team in the three-match Youth ODI series against South Africa. The series is of great significance considering it is being played just days before the commencement of the U19 World Cup, where India would be chasing a record-extending sixth title. However, the series against Proteas Colts won't be that easy, considering India are without Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, as they are both nursing wrist injuries. The Indian U19 team is coming into the series following a setback against Pakistan, where they lost the Asia Cup final at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. The encounter was really charged up as players from both teams went at each other. However, 2026 brings a string of new possibilities, and it will be interesting to see whether the tag of captain adds more responsibility to the game of 14-year-old Suryavanshi or not. The first ODI between India and South Africa Colts will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India; however, the live stream will indeed be available on JioHotstar. The action will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Squads: India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (captain), Aaron George (vice-captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar. South Africa: Muhammad Bulbulia (captain), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk. ...Read More

