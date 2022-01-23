India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

Despite the turmoil in which the Indian team found themselves in, they were touted to scripted history in South Africa, top win their maiden Test series and conquer their final frontier. With fortress Centurion breached, the score line was predicted to be 3-0 in favour of the visitors. But much like most of the past Indian team, Virat Kohli's men were comprehensively outplayed in the next two Tests as South Africa bounced back to reclaim the trophy. Kohli resigned from Test captaincy a day later and the problem in Indian cricket reached its peak.

Yet India were the favourites again in ODIs. But the script remained the same. They were simply outplayed in every possible department as South Africa beat India by 31 runs and seven wickets respectively in the first two matches in Paarl to claim the ODI series as well. Three weeks after their sensational Centurion Test win, their maiden victory at the venue, the mighty Indians are now aiming for a consolation victory in Cape Town, hoping to deny the hosts a clean sweep.

India will also aim to tick at least one, if not all, the boxes they had aimed for in their preparation for the 2023 World Cup. Their issues do not just lie in the middle order, but also in the bowling department as they have lacked that sting both in the powerplay and in the middle overs.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI:

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begins at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (January 23).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd IND vs SA ODI here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.