India vs South Africa Live Streaming, World Championship of Legends 2025: When and where to watch live on TV and online

India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, will finally get their campaign underway in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 when they take on AB de Villiers' South Africa on Tuesday in Northampton. India were slated to play their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on Sunday, but the contest was cancelled owing to public outrage on social media. Fans in India expressed their displeasure at seeing former Indian cricketers go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. India Champions will take on South Africa Champions on Tuesday

Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina pulled out of the contest on the eve of the game, and later, organisers had to cancel it altogether.

On the other hand, South Africa registered a thrilling victory in a bowl-out after the match against the West Indies Champions ended in a tie over the last weekend. The match between India and South Africa promises to be a cracker.

Squads:

India Champions: Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Varun Aaron.

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, Sarel Erwee, Albie Morkel, JJ Smuts, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, AB de Villiers (c), Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell

Here are all the streaming details for the WCL 2025 match between India Champions and South Africa Champions:

When will the India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025 match take place?

The India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, July 22. The match will start at 9 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025 match take place?

The India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025 match will take place at the County Ground in Northampton.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025 match?

The India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025 match?

The India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.