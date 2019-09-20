India vs South Africa: Rahul Dravid joins Virat Kohli & Co. in India’s practice session ahead of 3rd T20I

cricket

Legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid on Friday was spotted in Indian cricket team’s training session ahead of the 3rd and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match by registering a comprehensive 7-wicket win the 2nd T20I at Mohali. The first match of the series was washed out without a ball being bowled at Dharamsala.

Dravid, who is the head of cricket in National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru was spotted having a candid chat with India head coach Ravi Shastri ahead of the series decider. BCCI took to twitter to share the photograph with the caption “When two greats of Indian Cricket meet.”

When two greats of Indian Cricket meet 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Vj3bAeGr8y — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2019

Dravid, who was instrumental in shaping the future of Indian cricket as the head coach of India A and India U19 teams, was appointed as the head of cricket at NCA by BCCI in July.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Rahul and Deep Chahar all came through the ranks when Dravid was the coach of India A side.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side would be hopeful that local boy Dravid’s advise could help them register a series-clinching win the 3rd T20I.

The Indian side displayed a clinical performance couple of nights ago at Mohali with captain Virat Kohli leading from the front with an unbeaten 72 off 52 balls. India chased down the 150-run target with an over to spare.

The victory was set up by a clinical bowling performance. In the absence of regulars Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, the likes of Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini put their hands up to deliver a disciplined performance.

“Bowlers showed lot of character. The pitch was very good and they got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowlers,” man of the match Kohli said after the win.

“As long as they (youngsters) show character in difficult situations, they are going to present a strong case for themselves in the future.”

