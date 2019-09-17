India vs South Africa: ‘Rohit Sharma can be successful opener in Tests if...’: Batting coach weighs in on promotion

cricket

Team India’s new batting coach Vikram Rathour is convinced that Rohit Sharma’s promotion as opener in Test cricket will yield dividends and that he needs to get his gameplan sorted in order to be prolific even in the longest format. “I think he is too good a player to not be playing in any team. Everybody in the side echoes this opinion. He is a wonderful opening batsman in the limited-overs format, so there is no reason why he cannot be successful in Test matches. If he gets his gameplan right, he can be a great asset to the team,” Rathour told reporters ahead of the second T20I.

Bangar was associated with the team for five years and hence, it is quite natural for Rathour to take some time before establishing rapport with the Indian players.

“The interaction with the team has been good. I have been in this profession for a long time, I have interacted with almost all the players. Nothing too tough, it will take me some time to adjust in the setup of team India but I will manage,” he added.

The batting coach also said that the team is lucky to have so many all-rounders in the squad. He even praised Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, however, he asked the duo to keep working on their consistency.

“Everyone needs to take their opportunities. Everyone has played a good number of matches. The entire team is backing them and I am sure we continue to back them up, they will produce good results,” Rathour said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 14:50 IST