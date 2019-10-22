India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma outscores Proteas in Ranchi, joins exclusive Indian club

cricket

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:36 IST

Opener Rohit Sharma was adjudged the man of the match for his double century that paved way for India’s comprehensive victory in the third and final Test against South Africa at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday. Courtesy of their innings and 202-run victory, India whitewashed South Africa in a Test series for the first time ever.

Also Read: Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA

Rohit, who scored his maiden double ton in the first innings, joined an exclusive list of Indian players after South Africa were dismissed for 162 and 133 in their two innings. Rohit became only the fifth Indian batsmen to outscore the opposition in both innings of a Test.

231: Vinoo Mankad vs New Zealand: 209, 219 (Chennai, 1955/56)

270: Rahul Dravid vs Pakistan: 224, 245 (Rawalpindi 2003/04)

248: Sachin Tendulkar vs Bangladesh: 184, 202 (Dhaka 2004/05)

243: Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka: 205, 166 (Nagpur 2017/18)

212: Rohit Sharma vs South Africa: 162, 133 (Ranchi 2019/20)

Rohit scored 529 runs in his “debut series” as an opener with a maiden double hundred in the final Test against South Africa apart from twin hundreds in Visakhapatnam. The performance earned him the man of the series award.

Also Read: ‘To hell with the pitch’: Ravi Shastri thunders after India’s emphatic win

“The support of the coach and captain helps. I am thankful for the opportunity to the management for that opening slot,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Yeah, it’s (patience) something that started in 2013 when I started opening in white-ball cricket. I realised you need some discipline at the start of the innings. It’s a template to my batting that allows me some success to my batting.

Also Read: Total dominance! India maintain perfect record in World Test Championship

“I believe that I can do that for the team, and there are lots of aspects that you need to be mindful of when you’re opening. I always believe that once you are in, it is only mistakes that can get you out,” he added.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 13:35 IST