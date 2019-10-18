India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem joins squad as Kuldeep Yadav complains of shoulder pain

cricket

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to the Indian squad for the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi after Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav complained of shoulder pain on Friday. Kuldeep wasn’t part of the playing XIs in the first two Tests which India won comprehensively at Vizag and Pune respectively. On the eve of the third and final Test at JSCA Stadium Complex, the young spinner complained of left-shoulder pain and Nadeem was subsequently added to the hosts’ squad.

“The decision to add Nadeem was made after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday,” chief selector MSK Prasad was quoted as saying in a press release.

Since making his debut for in 2004, Nadeem has scalped 424 first class wickets in 110 first-class matches with 19 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls and he also picked back to back 50+ wickets in 2015/16 and 2016/17 season respectively. The left-arm spinner has also played for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and has scalped 42 wickets in 64 matches.

In 2018, Nadeem was called up in the Indian ODI team for the T20 series against the West Indies at home but did not play a game

With the series already in their kitty, Team India will aim to go for the kill and clean sweep the three-Test rubber. India won the first Test by 203 runs in Vizag and went on to better their performance in the next game, registering a comprehensive victory by an innings and 137 runs in Pune.

However, the visitors can hardly expect any respite in Ranchi as Virat Kohli’s men would like earn another 40 points and extend their lead in the World Test Championship.

“We are not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test. We are looking for a result and hopefully make it 3-0. No one is going to relax at any stage, that is a guarantee,” Kohli had said after the Pune Test.

The Indian team has ticked all the boxes in the series so far. Their batsmen are scoring heavily, the spinners are picking wickets at regular intervals and the pacers -- who have been on a roll in the last two-three years -- have been relentless.

