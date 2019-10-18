e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni to attend Ranchi Test on Saturday

MS Dhoni along with his childhood friend and former Jharkhand captain Mihir Diwakar will fly into the city early on Saturday morning from Mumbai and is expected to visit the ground on the opening day of the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and MS Dhoni attend a training session.
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and MS Dhoni attend a training session.(AP)
         

Former India skipper MS Dhoni might have been on a sabbatical post the ICC World Cup 2019, but Ranchi’s favourite son is likely to be in attendance when Virat Kohli’s boys square off against Faf du Plessis’ men at the JSCA Stadium for the third Test of the three-match series, starting on Saturday.

Sources in the know of developments said that Dhoni along with his childhood friend and former Jharkhand captain Mihir Diwakar will fly into the city early on Saturday morning from Mumbai and is expected to visit the ground on the opening day of the match to watch the two teams in action.

Team India has already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber against the Proteas and will face-off for one final time in Ranchi. In the past few days, the former skipper has been busy with his commercial commitments.

READ: Sourav Ganguly gives clear answer on Ravi Shastri’s re-appointment issue

Earlier, BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly said that he would discuss the stumper’s future with the national selectors as there have been too many rumours on whether Dhoni will hang his boots or keep playing till the 2020 World T20.

“I need to find out from the selectors when I meet them next. We should find out what the selectors think,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata. “It’s not my opinion. I was nowhere in the picture all these days. My first selection committee meeting will be on the 24th.

READ: Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains

“What he (Dhoni) wants to do, what he doesn’t (want) to do…What matters is what Dhoni wants. Maybe there is clarity between Dhoni and the selectors, but I do not know of it as yet. Neither side has discussed anything with me. They’ll decide on the way forward.”

Post the World Cup, Ganguly had said that skipper Kohli’s role will be crucial in the matter.

“Virat is very important as to what he is communicating to Dhoni. What he (Kohli) expects of him (Dhoni) is very hard to say. But I don’t think anybody should jump the gun and pass a statement. If Virat and the team management expect Dhoni to come back and play, he will play. If they feel like moving forward, they would move forward. Of course, the selectors will also play an important role,” he had said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 17:35 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Special PMLA court sends HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhwan to ED custody till 22nd Oct in PMC Bank case
Special PMLA court sends HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhwan to ED custody till 22nd Oct in PMC Bank case
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains
Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket