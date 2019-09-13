India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and Co given traditional welcome in Dharamsala - see pics

cricket

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:06 IST

Indian cricket team touched down in Dharamsala ahead of their first T20I against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many Tests against the Proteas and Dharamsala T20I will mark the beginning of a blockbuster series between the two teams. Virat Kohli and his troops reached the city on Friday and were given a traditional welcome by the officials.

The Indian players were pictured wearing garlands and the state’s traditional caps. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the pictures on social media and their post read: “A traditional welcome for #TeamIndia as they arrive in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.”

A traditional welcome for #TeamIndia as they arrive in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/oUSxwUQ6ag — BCCI (@BCCI) September 13, 2019

Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas in their first outing in cricket since the World cup as he replaces Faf du Plessis as the captain of the T20I team. As for the hosts, they named a near identical team from the West Indies tour for this series.

A big cause of concern for the ‘Men in Blue’ is that they hold a poor T20I record at home against the Proteas. India have never defeated South Africa in a T20 international at home and they are the only team against whom India is yet to win a T20I match at home.

The last time India played South Africa in a T20I bilateral series at home was in 2015 where the visitors won 2-0 (3 match series, 1 match abandoned). In India, South Africa have an impressive win percentage of 66.67% as they have won 4 out of 6 matches.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 19:03 IST