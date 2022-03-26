India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and were to watch INDw vs SAw?

India vs South Africa Live Streaming Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India will be hoping to put their inconsistency behind them as they face South Africa in a match could decide if they play in the semi-finals or not. The 2017 runners-up haven't fired in the manner they would have like to. With three wins and as many losses India, who are in the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings, find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their final league match. Their semifinal chances were dented when West Indies, who are also vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa's match was washed out with the former moving up to seven points earlier this week. A win on Sunday will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as they have a superior NRR ( 0.768) than West Indies (-0.890).

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 taking place?

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 will take place in Christchurch.

At what time does India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 begin?

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 begins at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday (March 27).

Where to watch the live coverage of India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022?

The India vs South Africa, , Women's World Cup 2022 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.