India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Who will win? What does IND vs SA head-to-head record and form guide say?

India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: There will be a sense of deja vu for India when they take on South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday. While the battle will be for the top spot in the points table, with India looking to maintain their winning streak while South Africa hoping to become the second team to confirm their semifinal ticket, the hosts will be wary of not emulating their 2011 results in their match. Well Virat Kohli and R Ashwin certainly do remember, as being the only members in the current squad who were part of India's title-winning run. Indian captain Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium(PTI)

In 2011, India had lost only one match en route to making the final, which came against South Africa in Nagpur. Sachin Tendulkar had scored a ton before an unheralded Robin Peterson smashed Ashish Nehra for 19 runs to hand the visitors a three-wicket win.

However, India have won their next two World Cup encounters against South Africa and will look to draw inspiration from those two games as they look to make it eight out of eight in 2023.

Here are the key stats from the match:

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head in ODIs

India are the team who stand behind in the head-to-head rivalry as South Africa have won 50 of their 90 encounters in ODI cricket while the Men in Blue have won 47 of the remaining. Three other matches ended with no result.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head in ODI World Cup

India stand behind in the rivalry in terms of World Cup meetings as well, losing three of their five matches against South Africa although they won both their last two meetings.

India vs South Africa: Last five meetings

India lost three of their last five matches against South Africa, three of them were part of a series at home in October 2022 which India won 2-1 while the other two were away from home where the visitors were whitewashed in a three-game contest.

India vs South Africa: Form guide (Last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

India: WWWWW

South Africa: WWWWL

India vs South Africa: Do you know?

In their only World Cup meeting in India, back in 2011, South Africa had won by three wickets with two balls to spare in their chase of 297. Sachin Tendulkar had scored a century in that match, 111 off 101, while stitching a 142-run opening stand with Virender Sehwag.

