India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I team news: Prithvi Shaw, Varun Chakravarthy to make debuts; Sanju Samson to keep wickets

Opener Prithvi Shaw and spinner Varun Chakravarthy have been handed debuts for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Host captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against the visitors.

Both the Indian youngsters were handed their debut caps in the team huddle. At the time of toss, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan spoke about giving opportunities to the youngsters so that their capabilities can be assessed.

“We wanted to have a bowl first as there's dampness in the pitch but we are capable of putting a good score on board. It's about giving opportunities to new players and see how they perform and have a good chance for the upcoming World Cup. We got lots of changes, two debutants for us. Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy,” said Dhawan at the toss.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Updates

For Sri Lanka, senior pacer Isuru Udana is back in the side with Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka making their T20 debuts. Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and stated that the T20I series is going to be a crucial one for his team.

“We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket will play better in the latter part of the game. We can't control the injuries and it can change the momentum as well. These three games are very important for us and we have got two debutants. We got three changes from the last ODI. Isuru Udana comes back,” said Dasun Shanka.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera