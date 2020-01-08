India vs Sri Lanka: 2 in 2 in final over, but Shardul Thakur won’t be on a hat-trick in Pune - Here’s why

cricket

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:57 IST

Shardul Thakur had a superb match at Indore. He brought out his arsenal of variations and kept the Sri Lankan batting order in check. He was relentless right through the match and was duly rewarded in his final over where he picked three wickets. He dismissed Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga off the final two balls of his fourth over to peg back Sri Lanka. It should be mentioned here that if Thakur does pick a wicket off the first ball of his first over in the next match, it will not count as a hat-trick, since, wickets taken over two different matches are not counted together.

At the end of his spell, Thakur finished with 3 wickets for 23 runs in his allotted quota of four overs. “Pitch is good to bat on, they tried to play a lot of shots but it didn’t come off. They swing their bat, if you keep bowling just one length, they will come at you, so varying your length was the key. If I’ve bowled a few good deliveries, knuckleball is a good variation. That’s when I decide whether I do that or bowl a yorker/short ball. This format demands you to bowl one-two over spells, you have to be ready,” he said after the innings.

There was also great assistance by Navdeep Saini from the other end as the Indian bowlers flexed their muscles to restrict Sri Lanka to 142 for 9 after 20 overs. This total was never going to challenge the Indian batting order as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli ensured the hosts easily breached the target.

“I feel T20 is such a short format, there are always going to be ups and downs. The more you play, the more experienced you get and you keep learning. Whereas first-class and Test cricket are formats where you have time to think about your game but in T20 you don’t have that time,” Thakur further added after the match.