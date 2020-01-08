e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka: After impressive show, Shardul Thakur credits IPL experience for improvement

India vs Sri Lanka: After impressive show, Shardul Thakur credits IPL experience for improvement

Like all the young pacers, Thakur also spoke about the contribution from Indian team’s bowling coach Bharat Arun as it’s difficult to manage sessions with a personal coach in a heavy duty cricket calendar.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:27 IST
PTI
PTI
Indore
India's Shardul Thakur
India's Shardul Thakur (AP)
         

Having worked considerably on his skill-sets, speedster Shardul Thakur feels that he has become a “better T20 bowler” compared to what he was a couple of years back. Thakur featured in his first T20 International in 22 months. The figures of 3/23 showed that there has been a marked improvement in his death bowling since the 2018 Nidahas T20 Trophy in Sri Lanka where he was a batsman’s delight.

“I feel T20 is such a short format, there are always going to be ups and downs. The more you play, the more experienced you get and you keep learning. Whereas first-class and Test cricket are formats where you have time to think about your game but in T20 you don’t have that time,” Thakur said following India’s seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma in elite list of T20I run-scorers

Playing IPL regularly over the past couple of seasons has been one of the reasons for his success, feels Thakur.

“So whenever you practice, you need to add to your strengths and keep bettering your skills. Over a period of time, while practising I have been developing my skills and brushing it up. Playing last two-three years in the IPL, and domestic cricket, I have gotten better,” Thakur said.

Like all the young pacers, Thakur also spoke about the contribution from Indian team’s bowling coach Bharat Arun as it’s difficult to manage sessions with a personal coach in a heavy duty cricket calendar. “At this point, it is very difficult to work with a particular coach because I am in and out of the Indian team. Sometimes I play for Mumbai, then Chennai Super Kings. Now I am again with the Indian team. But recently, our bowling coach (India) Bharat Arun has been really helpful,” said Thakur.

He picked all his wickets against Sri Lanka in the penultimate (19th) over and his plan was to keep things simple.

“I just had to bowl as many dot balls (that) I could. Luckily, I got three wickets there. It is satisfying. I have been working hard for it. When it pays off in an international game, it makes me really happy,” said the Mumbai pacer.

ALSO READ: Longer window, no double headers, final on May 24 - Report

Sri Lanka could only manage 142 for nine, which India chased down comfortably. Thakur said it was a below-par total considering the conditions.

“The pitch was very good. It was about 170-180 wicket. I don’t think it was difficult to score runs on that pitch. There was no dew also today.” He also praised fellow fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who too impressed on Tuesday “He was really good in this game. The way he uses his bouncers and yorkers is creditable. He was also bowling with some gas,” added Thakur.

tags
top news
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
All 170 on board Ukranian plane that crashed in Iran killed: Report
All 170 on board Ukranian plane that crashed in Iran killed: Report
Centre moves Supreme Court to transfer pleas against CAA from high courts
Centre moves Supreme Court to transfer pleas against CAA from high courts
‘Not looking to start a war, but prepared to finish one’: US on Iran
‘Not looking to start a war, but prepared to finish one’: US on Iran
‘One guy will be a surprise package’: Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad
‘One guy will be a surprise package’: Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad
Mercedes rolls up sleeves to bring in slew of new models in India in 2020
Mercedes rolls up sleeves to bring in slew of new models in India in 2020
Australia to kill up to 10,000 camels searching for water amid drought
Australia to kill up to 10,000 camels searching for water amid drought
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news