India vs Sri Lanka: ‘One guy will be a surprise package’ - Virat Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad

It was a match where the young Indian bowling attack flexed their muscles as Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur were mighty impressive with the ball at different stages of the game. While Shardul mixed and match his deliveries. Saini stood out for his pace and bounce and also for his ability to find the yorkers at crunch situations. This gladdened the skipper who said that India were looking at bowlers who could generate bounce and bowl at a serious pace.

While this will be a massive shot in the arm for Navdeep Saini, Kohli also spoke about Prasidh Krishna, the young Karnataka bowler, who is a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“You’ll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options,” the captain further added.

Saini has been impressive in his brief stint so far and the skipper backs him to understand his game even more and prosper when he gains a lot more experience.

“Navdeep has come into the ODI circuit as well... he is gaining more confidence in T20 cricket. You can really see him letting himself go. When he does that, he can clock those speeds which he did. It’s great to see him getting people out with yorkers and bouncers and with pace. It’s a really good sign for the team,” the skipper said.

Jasprit Bumrah was back after an extended injury break and the captain was all welcoming for the star pacer. “Really pleased to have Jasprit back in the side. He’s bowling with pace again,” he said.