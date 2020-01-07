e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli copies Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch

Ind vs SL: The first match was abandoned in Guwahati and both India and Sri Lanka are looking to take an unassailable lead in the series.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:22 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli laughs before the start of play in Indore T20I.
Virat Kohli laughs before the start of play in Indore T20I.(Twitter Image)
         

India skipper Virat Kohli copied out-of-favour spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action to perfection before the start of play in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. During the warm-ups, Kohli was seen bowling in the nets and that is when he mimicked Harbhajan’s bowling action, much to the delight of fans present at the venue.

Kohli then again imitated Harbhajan’s action right in front of him, who was present on the ground as an expert for the host broadcasters. The two shared a hearty laugh and even hugged each other afterwards.  

This after India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I of the three-match series. The first match was abandoned in Guwahati and both India and Sri Lanka are looking to take an unassailable lead in the series. Both the teams also retained their respective squads from the first game.

“The main focus is to see youngsters take up the pressure... need to see who can do that, in big games,” skipper Kohli said during the toss. “We need 11 fit players ready to go. There is healthy competition within the group. KL (Rahul)and Shikhar (Dhawan) are brilliant players, vying for one spot. It’s all about doing what’s best for the team.”

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

