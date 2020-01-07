India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Updates 2nd T20I at Indore: Virat Kohli & Co eye winning start

Live Updates: The Indian cricket team look to start 2020 with a win when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I encounter of the three-match series in Indore on Tuesday. The first T20I match was abandoned after rain affected pitch conditions in Guwahati. This is an important series for the India cricketers as a number of them can prove their mettle ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. The Men in Blue, who enjoyed a brief break, are coming into the series on the back of T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and thus would be the more confident side out of the two. India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 17 T20Is, out of which India have won 11 -- joint most for them against all opponents faced in shortest format.

Follow India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Score here -

17:11 hrs IST Dew Factor MPCA chief curator Samander Singh Chauhan said on Monday that to beat the effects of dew, a special chemical was being sprayed over the ground since the last three days. Besides, he said, the grass on the ground was also not being watered since the last three days to minimise the effects of dew.





17:01 hrs IST Bumrah Returns Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback after four months was highly anticipated in Guwahati but rain and subsequent wet outfield played spoilsport. He is certain to get game time on Tuesday with clear weather predicted in Indore. The Holkar Stadium has hosted only one T20 International so far and the visiting team happened to be Sri Lanka.





16:38 hrs IST Spin Attack Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav were the chosen spinners with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja missing out in the first T20I and considering the number of left-handed batsmen in the team, it seems unlikely that Virat Kohli will tinkle with this combination.





16:29 hrs IST Head To Head India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 17 T20Is, out of which India have won 11 -- joint most for them against all opponents faced in shortest format. Also, Sri Lanka have never beaten India in a bilateral T20I series, a record which they would desperately like to change in the remaining two games.



