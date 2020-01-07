‘The batsmen will start thinking...’: Sachin Tendulkar explains problems with proposed four-day Test

cricket

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:45 IST

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has weighed into the raging debate regarding the proposed four-day Test. A recent report in ESPNCricinfo stated that ICC’s cricket committee plans to recommend trimming Tests to four days from five for the 2023-2031 World Test Championship cycle. Tendulkar, however, gave his thumbs down to the idea and stated the format should not be tinkered with and must be played in the manner it has been for so many years.

“From a purist’s point of view and being an admirer of Test cricket, I don’t think it should be tinkered with. The format has to be played in the way it has been played for so many years,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The batsmen will start thinking that it is a longer version of limited overs match because the moment you bat till the second day lunch, you know that there’s only two and half days to go. That changes the thinking and dynamics of the game.”

Tendulkar also felt that taking away the fifth day will be detrimental to the spinners, who love to bowl on torn tracks on the final day of a Test match.

“Taking away the fifth day track from a spinner is like taking away the first day track from a fast bowler. There is no fast bowler in the world who wouldn’t want to bowl on a fifth day track,” Tendulkar said.

“On the final session of a fifth day, any spinner would like to bowl. The ball doesn’t turn from the first day or the first session. The wicket takes time for wear and tear. The fifth day brings with it, turn, bounce and the unevenness of the surface. It doesn’t happen on the first two days,” he added.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli also felt Test cricket should be left the way it is and it should not be altered with. He was so critical of the idea that he said he doesn’t endorse the proposal at all.

“I am not a fan of (it),” Kohli told reporters before the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka. “With Test cricket, you know, day-night Test is the most (as far as changes go). Then you are only, purely talking about getting numbers in and entertainment. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Test—I mean, where do you end and then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing. So I don’t endorse that at all.

“I don’t think that (it) is fair to the purest format of the game. (From) how cricket started… five-day Test matches were the highest of tests you can have at the international level. So, according to me, it should not be altered. It can’t be tinkered with too much,” said the India captain.