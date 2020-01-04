‘Don’t think that is fair to the purest format’: Virat Kohli has his say on four-day Test proposal

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:00 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli has given his opinion into the raging four-day Test debate and stated that the existing five-day system should not be tinkered with. A recent report in ESPNCricinfo stated that ICC’s cricket committee plans to recommend trimming Tests to four days from five for the 2023-2031 World Test Championship cycle. Kohli was asked about the same ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Guwahati and he was very critical of the proposed system.

“It should not be altered,” Kohli told reporters in Guwahati. “As I said, the Day-Night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so.

“Day-Night Test is the most that should be changed about Test cricket,” he said. The India captain feels that the intent in reducing a day from five can’t be right and then one might talk about having three-day Tests,” he added.

Not in favour of four-day Test. Didn't find 100-ball format good too. T20 is the maximum you can go. Five-day Tests should not be changed, says @imVkohli in Guwahati. We could soon be talking of three-day Test, he said. @HTSportsNews @htTweets @BCCI #INDvSL — Dhiman Sarkar (@DhimanHT) January 4, 2020

“Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end. Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing,” Kohli added

“So I don’t endorse that at all. I don’t think that is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially, and you know five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the International level.”

“T20 was a revelation (in terms) of introduction of a new format. I was asked about the 100-ball format (introduced by ECB) and I said I am not going to go and try myself out in another kind of format because there’s already so much going on.”

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was also asked about the same and he had told PTI: ““First we will have to see the proposal, let it come… It’s too early to say. Can’t comment just like this.”

Legendary Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath also had his say on the four-day Test proposal and he said: “I’m very much a traditionalist. I like the game the way it is.”

“To me five days is very special and I’d hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of pink Tests, day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward.

“In respects to changing how many days its played, I’m actually against it. I like the way it is,” MacGrath had told foxsports.com.au ahead of Sydney Test.