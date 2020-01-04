e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer - WATCH

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer - WATCH

India vs Sri Lanka: Away from cricket due to an injury, Jasprit Bumrah will make a return in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Jasprit Bumrah runs to warm up during a training session.
India's Jasprit Bumrah runs to warm up during a training session.(AP)
         

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a return to cricket in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins from Sunday. The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies last year due to a stress fracture, but was declared fit in December by the team physio Nitin Menon. He was named in the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, and will lead India’s fiery pace attack in the series.

Also read: No posters, banners allowed during IND vs SL 1st T20 in Guwahati

At the training session at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, Bumrah announced his return with a bang. In a video posted on BCCI website, the 26-year-old was seen smashing stumps with the ball, with an absolute screamer. “Missed that sight anyone?” BCCI captioned the video. 

Bumrah will also be on the verge of becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is on Sunday as India square off against Sri Lanka in the first T20I. He, so far, has 51 wickets in the format, and needs just two more wickets to surpass the joint-record held by Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, who both have 52 wickets in the format.

India are entering the contest after consecutive T20I series wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively. The Kohli-led side will be hoping to deliver a similar performance against Sri Lanka, since it is a familiar opposition. India already hold a successful record in T20Is against Sri Lanka, and they will be eager to preserve the stat.

Also read: Virat Kohli one run away from massive T20I world record

India (won: 5; drawn: 1) have never lost a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka and that is bound to set the alarm bells ringing in the opposition camp. They are also on a five-match winning run against Sri Lanka with the visitors’ last T20I victory coming way back in 2016 (Pune).

tags
top news
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news