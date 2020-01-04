cricket

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a return to cricket in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins from Sunday. The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies last year due to a stress fracture, but was declared fit in December by the team physio Nitin Menon. He was named in the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, and will lead India’s fiery pace attack in the series.

At the training session at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, Bumrah announced his return with a bang. In a video posted on BCCI website, the 26-year-old was seen smashing stumps with the ball, with an absolute screamer. “Missed that sight anyone?” BCCI captioned the video.

Bumrah will also be on the verge of becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is on Sunday as India square off against Sri Lanka in the first T20I. He, so far, has 51 wickets in the format, and needs just two more wickets to surpass the joint-record held by Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, who both have 52 wickets in the format.

India are entering the contest after consecutive T20I series wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively. The Kohli-led side will be hoping to deliver a similar performance against Sri Lanka, since it is a familiar opposition. India already hold a successful record in T20Is against Sri Lanka, and they will be eager to preserve the stat.

India (won: 5; drawn: 1) have never lost a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka and that is bound to set the alarm bells ringing in the opposition camp. They are also on a five-match winning run against Sri Lanka with the visitors’ last T20I victory coming way back in 2016 (Pune).