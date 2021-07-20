India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: 'I've been doing the same thing for last two years' - Yadav speaks on his role in the team

Suryakumar Yadav made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka during the first match of the series on Sunday in Colombo. While his fellow debutant stole the show with a quick-fire 42-ball 59, Yadav played the finisher's role with skipper Dhawan, scoring 31 runs off 20 ball, to steer his side to a seven-wicket win.

Speaking to the broadcasters ahead of the second ODI on Tuesday, Yadav, when asked about playing a finisher's role, said that this is something he has been doing over the last two years and prepares for it in the nets.

"Enjoyed it completely (on playing a finisher's role). I've been doing the same thing for the last two years, and just looked to bat like how I do in the nets. I think the passion for this game kept me going," said the middle-order batsman.

The right-hander made his T20I debut earlier in 2021, when India hosted England for a five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad. When asked to share his feelings on making his ODI debut, Yadav quipped:

"My dad kept telling me to stay patient and that the opportunity would come. It was emotional to receive that cap, but disappointed that the family wasn't here because of the covid situation."





It is interesting to know that the Mumbai batsman can bowl as well. In fact, he has 24 First-Class wickets. During the chat, he revealed that he has been bowling in the nets and will turn up with the ball if and when the need arises.

"I have been bowling as well, and am ready if the captain asks me to. I have batted at every batting position possible, and I have been playing at number three in T20s. But I am ready to bat wherever the team management wants me to," concluded Yadav.

Sri Lanka, once again, won the toss and included to bat first. India remain unchanged for the second match, while the hosts brought in one change, replacing Isuru Udana with Kasun Rajitha.