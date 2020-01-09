India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Weather forecast, nature of pitch revealed ahead of Pune T20I

cricket

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:21 IST

India and Sri Lanka are all set to clash in the final T20I in Pune on Friday. All the attention is being showered to the pitch which will be used for the match and as per MCA officials, the playing surface will be a good T20 track which will assist stroke-makers. Also, they believe that the bowlers too will be able to extract assistance from the surface. “We will be providing a fantastic wicket and it will definitely have something not just for the batsmen but to the bowlers as well. We still have two more days before the match starts,” an MCA official was as quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

The conditions in Pune are expected to be overcast on Thursday, but, the chances of rain playing spoilsport are extremely slim.

“It will be partly cloudy on Friday afternoon but there won’t be any rains. The maximum temperature would be around 29-30 degrees whereas the minimum would be around 15-16 degrees celsius, which is around four degrees higher than normal and ideal,” said Dr Anupam Kashyapi of the MET department which was quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

Virat Kohli and team will look complete a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Guwahati while the hosts recorded a comprehensive victory in Indore to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka will be eager to break their hoodoo against India and will be relying on history in their bid to level the series.