India vs Sri Lanka: After rain spoils Guwahati T20I, will weather play a role in Indore?

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 14:58 IST

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet pitch. Immediately after the toss, rain started pouring in Guwahati, and despite several attempts to dry out the surface, the target was not achieved in the allocated time, and the play was eventually called off after a late inspection still showed wet patches. Now, the two teams will head to Indore for the 2nd T20I, which is set to be played on Tuesday. Will weather play a role yet again?

As per Accuweather, the weather is expected to remain clear on Tuesday. The weather forecast suggests that there will be hazy sunshine throughout the day, and the temperature is expected to remain between 26 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius.

Moreover, as per the forecast, there is 8 to 25 per cent probability of precipitation throughout the day, but it is not expected to rain on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan slammed preparations at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati after the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former left-arm pacer said: “When there is water on the wicket that really changes the dynamics of the game. Everyone was shocked because the rain stopped and in today’s day and age this is the last thing on your mind that water has gone on the wicket through the covers,” he said.

“Bit disappointing but we don’t know the exact story. Maybe the pitch wasn’t covered properly because to hear a cover not being taken properly is something which is unheard of,” he added.

With the first T20I getting abandoned, Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be eager to pick up a win in Indore, and take lead in the three-match T20I series. The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Friday.