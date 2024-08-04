India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma in search of batting support as questions asked after tie

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Two matches, two ties. No one could have envisioned this kind of a start for the Indian team under Gautam Gambhir. While the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka – the dead rubber – was decided via Super Over, there was nothing to separate the two in the first ODI in Colombo. It's another thing altogether that India should have won the match comfortably, especially with one run needed to win off four balls. And had Arshdeep Singh opted for a better shot selection, the outcome would have been entirely different. The game might have ended in a tie, but the result was nothing short of a victory for Sri Lanka....Read More

Sri Lanka have not beaten India in an ODI bilateral series since 1997 but have a strong chance to break the hoodoo here. One win and that's it. Job done. However, if there's one thing that the world has gotten to know about this Indian team, it's that they come back stronger after a result doesn't go their way – fiercely determined and more ruthless. The tie from two nights ago would be like a bruise for the players, more so Gambhir, who along with Kohli, celebrated a bit prematurely once Shivam Dube hit a boundary to level the scores.

India would be aware that they cannot put up another shoddy batting display in the middle order. The gulf between captain Rohit Sharma and the rest of the batters is so wide that barring the India captain's 58 off 47, the next best score was 33 from Axar Patel. Rohit seems to have continued from where he left off on November 19, and going by the first ODI, the other batters have too. Thanks to India's batting depth, they can recover but the need to do it two matches in a row would be cutting it too thin.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would have gained confidence with the way they pulled things back. 18 required off 30 with a set batter is mostly a batter's game, but their spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and captain Charith Asalanka thew a spanner in India's works. Having said that, the hots, who already were having a tough time dealing with injuries to four key players, have been hit by another. And a big one in the form of Hasaranga. The spinner was favouring his left hamstring on Friday and on the eve of the second game, ruled out of the series. A hammy injury is never good, let alone at this stage for the Lankans who are already dealing with a few combination concerns.

Below are a few pointers for the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I:

- Sri Lanka will be without Wanindu Hasaranga for this game.

- Virat Kohli is a century and few more runs away from completing 14000 ODI runs.

- Dunith Wellalage is a threat for India with both the ball and bat in hand.

- India likely to remain unchanged from the 1st ODI, which means Harshit Rana will have to wait.