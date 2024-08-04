India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma in search of batting support as questions asked after tie
- 31 Mins ago How Kohli and Rahul looked on their return
- 41 Mins ago Will India make any changes?
- 51 Mins ago What have you made of Gautam Gambhir so far?
- 1 Mins ago Kohli vs Hasaranga: How the battle has panned out
- 11 Mins ago Another jolt from the blue for Sri Lanka
- 21 Mins ago INDIA… Still hurting from that tie?
- 31 Mins ago Will the rest of the Indian batters please show up?
- 41 Mins ago Hello and Welcome!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: After the first ODI ended in a tie, both India and Sri Lanka would be keen to get the first win of the series.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Two matches, two ties. No one could have envisioned this kind of a start for the Indian team under Gautam Gambhir. While the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka – the dead rubber – was decided via Super Over, there was nothing to separate the two in the first ODI in Colombo. It's another thing altogether that India should have won the match comfortably, especially with one run needed to win off four balls. And had Arshdeep Singh opted for a better shot selection, the outcome would have been entirely different. The game might have ended in a tie, but the result was nothing short of a victory for Sri Lanka....Read More
Sri Lanka have not beaten India in an ODI bilateral series since 1997 but have a strong chance to break the hoodoo here. One win and that's it. Job done. However, if there's one thing that the world has gotten to know about this Indian team, it's that they come back stronger after a result doesn't go their way – fiercely determined and more ruthless. The tie from two nights ago would be like a bruise for the players, more so Gambhir, who along with Kohli, celebrated a bit prematurely once Shivam Dube hit a boundary to level the scores.
India would be aware that they cannot put up another shoddy batting display in the middle order. The gulf between captain Rohit Sharma and the rest of the batters is so wide that barring the India captain's 58 off 47, the next best score was 33 from Axar Patel. Rohit seems to have continued from where he left off on November 19, and going by the first ODI, the other batters have too. Thanks to India's batting depth, they can recover but the need to do it two matches in a row would be cutting it too thin.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka would have gained confidence with the way they pulled things back. 18 required off 30 with a set batter is mostly a batter's game, but their spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and captain Charith Asalanka thew a spanner in India's works. Having said that, the hots, who already were having a tough time dealing with injuries to four key players, have been hit by another. And a big one in the form of Hasaranga. The spinner was favouring his left hamstring on Friday and on the eve of the second game, ruled out of the series. A hammy injury is never good, let alone at this stage for the Lankans who are already dealing with a few combination concerns.
Below are a few pointers for the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I:
- Sri Lanka will be without Wanindu Hasaranga for this game.
- Virat Kohli is a century and few more runs away from completing 14000 ODI runs.
- Dunith Wellalage is a threat for India with both the ball and bat in hand.
- India likely to remain unchanged from the 1st ODI, which means Harshit Rana will have to wait.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: How Kohli and Rahul looked on their return
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Playing their first ODI since the final of the 2023 World Cup, both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fared reasonably well. Kohli's 24 off 32 with a couple of well-timed boundaries was the perfect start to his innings before he was wrong-footed by Hasaranga. The same goes for Rahul. With India reduced to 132/5, Rahul played out of his skin, against top-quality spin and bailed India out of trouble, forging a partnership of 67 with Axar Patel. One more wicket could have landed India in further trouble but Rahul and Axar, like they have done on the previous so many occasions, came through.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Will India make any changes?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Unlikely. One match is too small a footprint to churn out changes. Of course, the temptation of playing either Rishabh Pant, or Riyan Parag, or probably even both, is there but the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are batters who raise their game in ODIs. This is their best format, one they look extremely comfortable in. With only a handful matches between now and the Champions Trophy, this is pretty much going to be the blueprint in and around India's ODI squad composition.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: What have you made of Gautam Gambhir so far?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: It’s still early days in his tenure as head coach, but Gautam Gambhir’s imprints on this Indian team is shining through. While there hasn’t been any remarkably change as such, the sight of more batters rolling their arms over is a pleasant development. In the T20Is, it were Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Riyan Parag, it was Shubman Gill’s off-spin that sprung a surprise for Sri Lanka. One of Gambhir’s two assistant coaches, Sairaj Bahutule loves the idea of it and insisted that it will become a norm going forward.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Kohli vs Hasaranga
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: The battle between Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga may be done for this series but let's have a look at it anyway. Kohli has gotten out to him just once – in the previous ODI – and has scored 71 runs off 69 balls at a strike-rate of 102.89. Their match-up in the middle overs would have made for some fascinating view, and truth be told, it did two evenings. Kohli already has a batting average of 62.26 against Sri Lanka in ODIs and has scored 10 centuries against them. Hasaranga or no Hasaranga… if you're Sri Lanka, you've always got to watch out for King Kohli.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Another jolt from the blue for Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka's hopes of a series win have been severely dented following news that Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Hasaranga picked up three wickets in the previous game, including that of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli and scored 24 off 35 balls with the bat, a contribution that proved highly important in the end. With Hasaranga out, SL's spin combination would require a rethink. They still have the likes of Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana and Charith Asalanka, which may just cover up for Hasaranga's absence. Or maybe not?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: INDIA… Still hurting from that tie?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Well, technically the first ODI ended in a tie, meaning there was no winner, but purely for their commitment, determination and comeback, Sri Lanka felt like winners, and India on the other end. When you pick up two wickets in two balls with the opposition needing just one run to get, it's should be viewed as nothing short of a victory. On the contrary, they would be disappointed knowing it was their game to win. With more than two overs left, if only Arshdeep had played out a few balls, or even just seen off the first one – he is not mug with the bat and capable of resisting – India could have been 1-0 up.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Will the rest of the Indian batters please show up?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Where has the imposing Indian batting order vanished? The spinners are proving way too tough for the Indian batters to deal with, it seems. Look at the first ODI for example. Barring Rohit Sharma, who hit a breezy 57, not one India batter looked at ease. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer got starts, and KL Rahul and Axar Patel batted well to forge an important partnership when five Indian wickets were down. Props to Shivam Dube as well for carrying the game until the end, but the fact that they couldn't score 1 off 14 balls with 2 wickets left raises a few questions. Sure, it’s early days. Some of the batters in the team are playing ODI straight after the 2023 World Cup final. So no alarm bells yet. But yes, once more game of something similar transpiring and things may become a little dodgy.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Hello and Welcome!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Hi all! How're you all doing? Good, we hope. Actually, scratch that. We think you're doing great. How could you not? It’s a Bumper Sunday after all. There are medal up for grabs at the Olympics in Paris and a series to be won in Colombo, where Team India would want to put the disappointment of last game's tie behind and look forward to getting off the mark. With the series now technically down to a two-match affair, both teams would be eager to land the first blow, especially given how close the last two matches of this tour has fared.