India vs Sri Lanka live streaming Asia Cup Super Fours: When, where and how to IND vs SL live on TV and online

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to fine-tune their skills for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan when they take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 4s match on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been the standout batters for India; however, the rest of the lineup has left much to be desired. Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya will look to make the most of the opportunity against Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka to get ready for the all-important final. India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Friday, September 26. (AFP)

Skipper Suryakumar scored runs in the group stage match against Pakistan; however, his bat has been quiet since then. It also needs to be seen whether the management decides to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the dead rubber on Friday.

In the group stage match against Oman, Suryakumar did not even bat as he was listed at No.11. It remains to be seen whether the team comes up with some antics against Sri Lanka in a bid to give the middle-order a chance to get a hit in the middle.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage.

Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match live:

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will take place on Friday, September 26, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.