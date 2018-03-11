India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation series, Colombo: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation series, Colombo, will be available online. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be desperate to get back to form as a resurgent India look to set their record straight against hosts Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation series in Colombo on Monday. (Nidahas Trophy full coverage)

Where to get live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation series?

You can log on to www.yupptv.com or use the YuppTV app to see the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation series game. The match starts at 7pm.

All the matches will be available on YuppTV in the USA, Canada, Middle East and North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, United Kingdom and Europe.

Where to get live TV coverage of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series?

The 4th T20 of Nidahas Trophy between India vs Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD

Where to get live cricket score India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series?

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of all the matches of Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation series. You can visit our sports section - https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/ for the latest stories, cricket score, photo galleries and videos.