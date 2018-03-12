Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20, Colombo: Toss delayed

With all teams stuck at one win and loss each, India and Sri Lanka will take on each other in a crucial game of the Nidahas Trophy 2018, the fourth of the T20 tri-series. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team were stunned by the hosts in the opener for which they will be eyeing revenge at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. However, they fought back well to earn a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh last week. When it comes to Sri Lanka, following their victory over India, they suffered a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Saturday and will be eager to get back into the winning momentum. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy 2018, here. (India vs Sri Lanka scorecard) (Nepal vs Hong Kong ICC World Cup qualifier scores)

18:57 hrs IST: The rain is light but more covers are coming on

18:52 hrs IST: The drizzle has become heavier. The covers are coming back on. Stay tuned for live updates of India vs Sri Lanka live cricket score

18:46 hrs IST: The main square has been covered

18:44 hrs IST: More covers are coming on as the drizzle gets heavier

18:41 hrs IST: Oh no! The drizzle is back. Covers coming back on. Toss to be delayed further. The main pitch, straight boundary and square leg boundary being covered

18:36 hrs IST: So the news is that the toss is at 1845 hours and match will start at 1915 hours. No overs to be lost

18:35 hrs IST: Indian team players have come out to warm-up as the covers have been removed

18:33 hrs IST: Almost all covers have been removed. The umpires will inspect shortly.

18:31 hrs IST: India’s support staff have just made it out on to the field

18:30 hrs IST: Some covers are coming off but there is still a drizzle out there.

18:27 hrs IST: Thisara Perera will skipper Sri Lanka

18:23 hrs IST: Still quite overcast conditions in Colombo

18:20 hrs IST: It is still drizzling in Colombo

18:18 hrs IST: The start of the match and toss will be delayed due to rain and wet outfield

18:15 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the India vs Sri Lanka T20 match, the fourth one of the Nidahas Trophy

Today’s win would take India to the top in the points table past Sri Lanka, who are currently leading the standings on net run rate.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be hoping for an improved show after their loss to Bangladesh. With captain Dinesh Chandimal suspended for the two upcoming matches, following his team’s slow over-rate against Bangladesh, Thisara Perera has been appointed as the interim skipper.