Live cricket score, Nepal vs Hong Kong, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018

Hong Kong cricket team and Nepal cricket team are both in a do-or-die situation going into their final Group B match at the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 in Bulawayo on Monday. The top three teams from each group progress to the Super Six. From Group B, Zimbabwe and Scotland are assured to be the top two teams. The fight for the third place is between Hong Kong (2 points in 3 games), Afghanistan (2 points in 4 games) and Nepal (0 point from 3 games). If Hong Kong beat Nepal, they will be the third team from Group B to advance to the next round. If Nepal can beat Hong Kong, by a huge margin, they can surpass Afghanistan to be the third team in Super Six. Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Hong Kong, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, here.

If you can’t see the live cricket score of Nepal vs Hong Kong, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, click here.