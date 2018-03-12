Live - Nidahas Trophy tri-nation 4th T20, India vs Sri Lanka, live cricket score, Colombo: Rain delays toss

India will look to make amends for losing the first match to Sri Lanka by building on their win over Bangladesh in their last game in the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 series. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be desperate to get back to form after failing in first two matches. If India win tonight, it will take them to the top of the points table past the hosts Sri Lanka, who are currently leading the table on net run-rate. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be hoping for an improved show after losing to Bangladesh by five wickets on Saturday. With Dinesh Chandimal suspended for the two upcoming matches due to “serious over-rate offence”, Thisara Perera has been appointed as Sri Lanka’s interim captain. All three teams have won and lost a match each so far. Follow live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 match in Colombo here (LIVE UPDATES)

