India vs Sri Lanka: No garland welcome for Team India at Colombo hotel. Here’s why

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India landed in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs bilateral series that comprises 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The Indian contingent checked in at Colombo’s Taj Samudra hotel but the players were garlanded at their arrival.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, this move was made keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind. The hotel manager said the teams will be staying in a strict bio-bubble with designated staff.

“Leave aside the garland ceremony, we could not even glimpse at the players. The team was not escorted from the front but the players were sent in their rooms from the back”, the General Manager of the hotel was quoted as saying.

“Both teams - India and Sri Lanka (arriving from the UK tour on July 5) - will be in strict bio-bubble. They will be catered by the designated staffs, who are also staying in the hotel. Players will have their food at certain specified places only.

“This (pandemic) is a different war and we miss the welcoming ceremony this time. However, it is our pleasure and honour to host them”, he added.

According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, as cited by news agency PTI, the members of the Indian team will be required to stay in quarantine from June 29th to July 1st. The players and support staff will then participate in phased-out training between July 2 and July 4, after which the full-team training will commence from July 5th.

Earlier on Monday, the BCCI took to Twitter and shared glimpses of the Indian team arriving at the hotel. “Touchdown Sri Lanka,” the Indian cricket board tweeted.

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Dhawan's deputy on the Sri Lanka tour. Dhawan, at a virtual media interaction on Sunday, had said that the team is a mixture of youth and experienced.

