India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan's track record in ODIs on Lankan soil

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan will be back in action on July 18, Sunday, as he will lead his team out for the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The swashbuckling left-hander will be captaining an India side for the first time and with a talented amalgamation of youth and experience at his disposal, he would look to lead by example to spur the team ahead.

Under the tutelage of batting legend Rahul Dravid, Dhawan will feature in his second ODI series on Lankan soil, the first since 2017. While the 'Men in Blue' prepare for the upcoming challenge, take a look at how Dhawan has fared in Sri Lanka in the 50-over format.

1) CENTURY IN FIRST INNINGS IN SRI LANKA

Dhawan walked out to bat on Lankan soil for the fist time on August 20, 2017. Both the teams were taking part in a five-match series and in the first ODI, Dhawan smashed a match-winning century. Off just 90 balls, the Delhi-born scored an unbeaten 132. The innings included 20 fours and three sixes. Batting first, the home side were bundled out for 216. In response, Virat Kohli (82 not-out) and Dhawan led India to a nine-wicket win in just 28.5 overs.

2) AGONIZINGLY SHORT

In the second ODI at Pallekele, Dhawan fell agonizingly short of a half-century. Batting first, the Lankans posted 236/8, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with a four-wicket haul. In response, openers Rohit Sharma (54) and Dhawan (49) put on 109 for the first wicket before the former departed. With valuable contributions with the bat from MS Dhoni (45) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53), India got home with three wickets and 5.4 overs to spare. Dhawan's knock had six fours and a six.

3) BOWLED HIM!

The third outing was a disappointing one for Dhawan as he was bowled by local legend Lasith Malinga for just five runs. Dhawan departed in the third over of the chase but India still managed to win by six wickets and take an unassailable lead. Sri Lanka's 217/9 was chased down by India in 45.1 overs. Sharma starred with a 145-ball 127, while Dhoni hit 67 off 86 balls.

4) FOUR AND GONE!

Dhawan endured a second-consecutive failure when he was sent packing for just four runs in the fourth ODI. Batting first, India put up a mammoth total of 375/5, with skipper Kohli scoring 131 and opener Sharma smashing 104 off just 88 balls. The bowlers then bundled the hosts for 207 and India cruised to a 168-run win.

India, eventually, won the series 5-0 after clinching the final ODI by six wickets. Dhawan did not feature in the last game and Ajinkya Rahane opened with Sharma.

Overall, Dhawan averages 63.33 in Sri Lanka.