India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Who will win? What does IND vs SL head-to-head record and form guide say?

With hopes of extending its winning run to seven games, hosts India will meet Asian rivals Sri Lanka in a repeat of the 2011 final at the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday. The two-time champions have arrived in Mumbai after thrashing defending champions England by 100 runs. While Rohit Sharma's India are tipped to become the first team to enter the World Cup 2023 semi-finals, a struggling Sri Lankan side will be fighting for their survival at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) speaks with teammates during a practice session (AFP)

Returning to the Wankhede 12 years after the epic final in which MS Dhoni finished things off in style, India will start the contest as overwhelming favourites. With Rohit at the helm, the Virat Kohli-starrer Indian side has defeated Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in the round-robin phase of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. India are placed second on the points table after South Africa registered a massive win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will remain on the sidelines as Rohit's deputy is unavailable for selection against Sri Lanka. Pandya hurt his ankle during India's match against Bangladesh and the all-rounder has missed back-to-back World Cup games. Unbeaten in its last six games, India are expected to name an unchanged starting XI for the World Cup match against the 1996 champions.

Form guide: Team India on a winning streak!

India - WWWWW

Sri Lanka - LWWLL

Overall, India have beaten Sri Lanka 98 times while the one-time World Cup winners have recorded 57 wins. A total of 11 games have ended in no result while one match ended in a stalemate between the Asian giants. Angelo Mathews' Sri Lanka are tasked to end its two-match losing streak under the leadership of Kusal Mendis.

Did you know?

Veteran Mathews has an impressive record against India. He has scored his all three centuries against India. The Sri Lankan superstar has an average of 53.57 and a strike rate of 84.93 against the Men In Blue. Interestingly, Mathews has dismissed India skipper Rohit on seven occasions in ODIs. The India skipper has averaged 14.71 and achieved a strike rate of 58.85 against the Sri Lankan. Former India skipper Kohli can match Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world record by smashing his century No.49 in the 50-over format.

