India vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal reacts hilariously after effecting a brilliant run-out in Pune - Watch

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 14:12 IST

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his wicket-taking abilities but his fielding credentials came to the fore against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. India crushed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the final T20I to take the series 2-0 (the first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled). During the Sri Lanka innings, Chahal effected a brilliant run-out of Wanindu Hasaranga but it was his reaction that left the fans in splits.

During the 14th over of the chase, Hasaranga hit Shardul Thakur delivery straight at Chahal at mid-on. The batsmen then tried to steal a single but Chahal reached the ball quickly and effected a direct hit, while falling on the ground. He was then captured laughing on the ground and that is when skipper Virat Kohli, who was fielding in the covers, joined him in celebrating the wicket.

Chahal is back for his Meme Lovers. 😂😼✌️ Wicket mil nehi raha tha to Run Out hi sahi. #INDvSL #INDvsSLT20 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/vHVKMKkyoc — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 10, 2020

That run out from @yuzi_chahal and his expression after that, simply was the moment of the match. 😂 #INDvsSLT20 @BCCI — Shubh Chaudhary (@Shubh191193) January 10, 2020

After losing the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about the need to do well after batting first. The reason was India’s dismal record while defending. From the start of 2019 till before this match, India had won just three and lost five while bowling second. On Friday however, that wasn’t the case as India rode early strikes by Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini to record a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka and clinch the three match T20I series 2-0.

Chasing a target of 202, Sri Lanka’s chase was effectively over in the Powerplay after being reduced to 31/4. A 68-run stand for the fifth wicket between Angelo Mathews (31) and Dhananjaya de Silva (57) briefly raised Sri Lanka hopes.

But Mathews got carried away after hitting Sundar for a six off the first ball of 12th over, holing out at mid-on a ball later. That ended any hope Sri Lanka had harboured of mounting a dramatic comeback. The batsmen who followed didn’t put up much of a fight as their innings was folded in 15.5 overs.