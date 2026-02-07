India vs USA, 2026 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs USA on TV and online

India will open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA at a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. take on a USA team with only four players born in the USA. Meanwhile, the rest of the players are from India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. For the hosts, all eyes will be on Ishan Kishan, who is expected to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. The wicketkeeper-keeper is the favourite to open with Abhishek, instead of out-of-form Sanju Samson. Suryakumar Yadav and Co, open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on Saturday. (AFP)

Kishan was in hot form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and was initially picked as the back-up wicketkeeper-batter. But then Samson flopped in the New Zealand series, and Kishan responded with a sensational comeback performance. Washington Sundar is still recovering from a side strain and didn't feature in the warm-up game vs South Africa. He is still in the squad, serving as back-up to Axar Patel, who is the current first-choice spin allrounder.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar goes gaga over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Virat Kohli erupts in joy after India win U19 World Cup

USA's Harmeet Singh has teamed up with Suryakumar for Mumbai six times in first-class cricket in 2015. They have faced each other once, in the 2024 T20 World Cup, when Suryakumar got a match-winning half-century.

When will the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match take place? The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place on Saturday (February 7) at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match take place? The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match? The live telecast of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on Star Sports Network.