India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

A formidable India will hope to get more answers for their unresolved middle-order puzzle when they take on a reeling West Indies in the five-match ODI series starting here Sunday, ticking off the home team’s countdown to the 2019 World Cup. The World Cup in England is less than eight months away and India have 18-odd games left to decide their middle order, mainly the number four position where many have been tried but with little success. The series will also mark captain Virat Kohli’s return to white-ball cricket as he had taken a much needed break during the team’s triumphant campaign in Asia Cup. Kohli is expected try out a new combination in the middle order that will see Rishabh Pant make his ODI debut, following his exploits in the longest format.

When is the 1st ODI between India and West Indies?

1st ODI between India and West Indies will be played on October 21, 2018

Where will the 1st ODI between India and West Indies be played?

The 1st ODI between India and West Indies will be played in Guwahati.

What time does the 1st ODI between India and West Indies begin?

The 1st ODI between India and West Indies will begin at 13:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies Test series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 13:19 IST