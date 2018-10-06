India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: Indian bowlers eye early wickets

Live Updates: Indian bowlers look to pick the four West Indies wickets soon on the third day of the first Test in Rajot. On Day 2, skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja slammed respective centuries as the hosts declared their innings at 649/9. The bowlers then came to the party as they scalped six Windies wickets late in the day. The visitors are 555 runs behind and staring at a huge defeat in the match.

Follow India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates, below -

09:23 hrs IST Will West Indies stand up? The visitors have already lost 6 wickets, do they have the fight in them to take it to day 4. The pitch is still the batsmen’s best friend, it is all in the mind. Roston Chase holds the key for the Windies





09:14 hrs IST Massive total India had declared their first innings after scoring a massive total of 649 runs at the loss of nine wickets.It was India’s highest total in a test match against the West Indies, with Jadeja (100 not out) reaching his maiden hundred after Kohli departed for 139 — his 23rd test century. Prithvi Shaw, an 18-year-old debutant opener, had scored 134 on Day 1.





09:03 hrs IST Kohli’s record Virat Kohli, who scored a brilliant 139, became the second fastest to get 24 Test hundreds behind only Donald Bradman, who took 66 innings to Kohli’s 123.





08:53 hrs IST Special ton for Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja finally scored his maiden century after almost a decade in international cricket and the Indian all-rounder says being calm in the nervous 90s helped him reach the ‘special’ milestone. Jadeja had scored an 86 and 90 in Tests against England but could never cross the hurdle in the previous 37 Tests in addition to the 140 ODIs he has featured in.





08:43 hrs IST West Indies on backfoot West Indies bowling coach Corey Collymore Friday said that his team will have to come up with a mammoth effort to save the first Test against India. “You have to be honest with yourself. India is in the ascendancy and it’s only Day Two, already seriously behind so it’s gonna take a mammoth effort for us to pull it back,” he said.



